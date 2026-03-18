Slovakia allows setting higher fuel prices for foreigners

Slovakia’s government has approved a resolution allowing service stations to set higher diesel prices for cars with foreign plates as it clamps down on “fuel tourism” amid a global surge in energy prices due to the Iran war, Reuters reports.

Refiner Slovnaft said earlier this week that in some northern districts bordering Poland, lower diesel prices on the Slovak side had led to a sharp rise in purchases.

Prime Minister Robert Fico, who proposed the measure on Tuesday, said drivers were filling up their tanks and other containers, causing some service stations to run out of fuel.

Under the resolution, which did not specify the upper price limit, fuel pumps will also be allowed to limit diesel sales to a full tank and up to 10 additional litres for foreign-registered cars.