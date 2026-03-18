Italy to cut excise duties to soften fuel prices, Deputy PM says

Italy will cut excise duties on fuels, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said, as the government looks for ways to help families and businesses cope with higher energy costs triggered by the war in the Middle East, Reuters reports.

Addressing reporters in Milan after meeting representatives of main petrol station networks, Salvini said a cabinet meeting was scheduled later in the day to discuss the package.

“We are talking about several hundred million euros of state money for a one-month pilot relief scheme,” he said.