Targeting energy facilities constitutes ‘dangerous escalation’, UAE says

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has affirmed that targeting energy facilities linked to the South Pars gas field in Iran, which is an extension of the North Field in Qatar, constitutes a “dangerous escalation”.

According to a statement issued by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country stressed that targeting energy infrastructure poses a “direct threat to global energy security, as well as to the security and stability of the region and its people”.

“It also entails serious environmental repercussions and exposes civilians, maritime security, and vital civilian and industrial facilities to direct risks,” the statement said, stressing the need to avoid targeting vital facilities under any circumstances, and emphasising the importance of adhering to international law and preserving security and stability in the region.