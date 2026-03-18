Nato allies in talks on ‘best way’ to re-open Strait of Hormuz

Nato chief Mark Rutte has said that the military alliance’s members were discussing the “best way” to open the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large chunk of the world’s oil supply normally passes, according to AFP.

“I have been in contact with many allies. We all agree, of course, that Strait has to open up again. And what I know is that allies are working together, discussing how to do that, what is the best way to do it,” Rutte told a news conference during a visit to a Nato exercise in northern Norway.

“They are working on that collectively, to find a way forward,” Rutte added.