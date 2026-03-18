E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Nato allies in talks on ‘best way’ to re-open Strait of Hormuz

Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 08:16pm
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Nato chief Mark Rutte has said that the military alliance’s members were discussing the “best way” to open the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large chunk of the world’s oil supply normally passes, according to AFP.

“I have been in contact with many allies. We all agree, of course, that Strait has to open up again. And what I know is that allies are working together, discussing how to do that, what is the best way to do it,” Rutte told a news conference during a visit to a Nato exercise in northern Norway.

“They are working on that collectively, to find a way forward,” Rutte added.

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store (R) meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a breakfast meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence in Oslo on March 18, 2026. — AFP
Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store (R) meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a breakfast meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence in Oslo on March 18, 2026. — AFP
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