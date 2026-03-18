US saw no effort to rebuild Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities since June strikes: Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence, has told the US Senate’s intelligence committee that Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme was destroyed in strikes in June last year, and that the US had seen no efforts by Tehran to rebuild its enrichment capabilities since, Al Jazeera reports.

In prepared remarks, she said Iran and its proxies remained capable of attacking the US and its allies’ interests in the Middle East.

She said that if Iran’s leadership survived the war, it would begin a years-long effort to rebuild its missile and drone programmes.