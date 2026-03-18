E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Ukraine faces missile shortage due to Middle East war, says Zelensky

Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 06:27pm
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Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine will face a deficit of missiles it is using to fight Russia due to the war in the Middle East, BBC reports.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, the Ukrainian president said Russia’s Vladimir Putin wanted a “long war” between the US, Israel and Iran because it would weaken Kyiv, with US resources being directed elsewhere.

Zelensky also claimed that US President Donald Trump was not on “any side” in the war between Russia and Ukraine and did not want to “irritate” Putin.

Read more here.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference on the sidelines of the “Ukraine. Year 2025” forum in Kyiv on February 23. — AFP/File
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference on the sidelines of the “Ukraine. Year 2025” forum in Kyiv on February 23. — AFP/File
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