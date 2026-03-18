US President Donald Trump has suggested “finishing off” what is left of the “Iranian Terror State” and urged countries relying on the Strait of Hormuz to take responsibility, criticising “non-responsive” allies, Al Jazeera reports.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
US President Donald Trump has suggested “finishing off” what is left of the “Iranian Terror State” and urged countries relying on the Strait of Hormuz to take responsibility, criticising “non-responsive” allies, Al Jazeera reports.