Iran women’s football team cross Turkish border to head home: AFP

The Iranian women’s national football team has crossed the Turkish border to travel to their home country, including several players who withdrew an asylum bid in Australia, AFP reports.

Seven members of the delegation had sought sanctuary in Australia last week. But five later changed their minds, including captain Zahra Ghanbari.

The team arrived in Istanbul yesterday evening from Oman, then flew to the eastern city of Igdir before travelling home overland.

Wearing Iranian national team tracksuits, the women could earlier be seen leaving the airport for the Gurbulak-Bazargan crossing, while lies about 100 kilometres to the southeast.

The players arrived in Turkiye via Oman and Kuala Lumpur, having left Australia where they were competing in the Asian Cup.