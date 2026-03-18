Kremlin condemns US-Israeli ‘murder’ of Iran’s leaders after Ali Larijani’s assassination

The Kremlin has condemned “the murder” of Iran’s leaders in US-Israeli airstrikes, a day after Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency confirmed that Ali Larijani had been killed in Tehran.

“We unequivocally condemn any actions aimed at harming the health of, or indeed murdering or eliminating, members of the leadership of sovereign and independent Iran, as well as those of other countries. We condemn such actions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Russia’s reaction to Larijani’s death.