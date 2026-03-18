Pakistani envoy visits family of national killed in Abu Dhabi incident

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Shafqat Ali Khan, has visited the family of the late Ismail Saleem Khan to express condolences and stand in solidarity during their time of grief, the Pakistani embassy says.

“Ambassador Shafqat Ali met the bereaved family to offer condolences and joined them in offering fateha,” the embassy stated in a post on X.

On behalf of the Government of Pakistan and the embassy, the Ambassador conveyed heartfelt sympathies and assured the family of full support during this difficult time, the statement added.