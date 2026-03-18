E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Pakistani envoy visits family of national killed in Abu Dhabi incident

Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 02:56pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Shafqat Ali Khan, has visited the family of the late Ismail Saleem Khan to express condolences and stand in solidarity during their time of grief, the Pakistani embassy says.

“Ambassador Shafqat Ali met the bereaved family to offer condolences and joined them in offering fateha,” the embassy stated in a post on X.

On behalf of the Government of Pakistan and the embassy, the Ambassador conveyed heartfelt sympathies and assured the family of full support during this difficult time, the statement added.

Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe