Israeli army admits its tank fired on UN position in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army admitted that one of its tanks fired on a UN position in southern Lebanon earlier this month, wounding three Ghanaian peacekeepers, reports Al-Jazeera.

In a statement to the Reuters news agency, Israel’s army acknowledged its troops were behind the incident on March 6 in which shells were fired on UNIFIL personnel at the al-Qawzah base, and said it had apologised to Ghana and the United Nations.

It said the Israeli forces had been responding to anti-tank missile fire from Hezbollah, which had moderately wounded two of their soldiers, and mistakenly fired at UNIFIL troops instead.