PHOTOS: Aftermath of Israeli strike in Lebanon Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 10:59am 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel An Emergency worker walks at the site of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an Israeli strike, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in central Beirut’s Bachoura neighbourhood, Lebanon, March 18, 2026. —Reuters A person looks out of a balcony in the aftermath of an Israeli strike, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Zuqaq al-Blat district in central Beirut, Lebanon, March 18, 2026. —Reuters An Emergency worker walks at the site of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an Israeli strike, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in central Beirut’s Bachoura neighbourhood, Lebanon, March 18, 2026. —Reuters