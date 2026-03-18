Pakistan-China trade through Khunjerab ‘in full swing’

GILGIT: Trade activity between Pakistan and Chi­na through the Khunjerab Pass is in full swing, with exports from Pakistan to China and Central Asian states increasing this year.

However, local traders have expressed concerns over the non-implementation of the PM’s announcement regarding tax exemptions on impor­ted items for local consumption.

Pakistan Customs Col­lec­tor Gilgit-Baltistan Shahid Jan told Dawn that 1,774 consignments impor­ted from China through the Khunjerab Pass were cleared at Sost Dry Port up to March. He said Pakis­tan Customs collected Rs10.16 billion in revenue at Sost from these consignments.

“This is a record revenue collection at Sost Dry Port, despite its closure for 70 days last year following a protest sit-in by GB traders, which blocked trade activities between the two countries,” he said.

Trade with Central Asian countries under the Multimodal Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) system through the Khunjerab route has also remained operational.

Ashfaq Ahmed, an app­raising officer at Sost Dry Port, told Dawn electric vehicles, specialised mining and agricultural ma­­chinery, which were pre­­­viously imported throu­­gh Karachi port, are being routed via Khunjerab Pass.

He said exports of Pakis­tani oranges, large quantities of mangoes, cherries, pine nuts (chilgoza), mushrooms, local herbs, rice, tea, herbal medicines and dried apricots to China and Central As­­i­an countries have increa­sed.

Shipments from other countries destined for Central Asia, which were earlier routed through Pakistan via Afghanistan, were also diverted to the Khunjerab route and transported onward via China.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026