E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Pakistan-China trade through Khunjerab ‘in full swing’

Jamil Nagri Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:11am
SHIPMENTS to China and Central Asian states via Khunjerab Pass are on the rise this year.—Photo by the writer
SHIPMENTS to China and Central Asian states via Khunjerab Pass are on the rise this year.—Photo by the writer
comments
Whatsapp Channel

GILGIT: Trade activity between Pakistan and Chi­na through the Khunjerab Pass is in full swing, with exports from Pakistan to China and Central Asian states increasing this year.

However, local traders have expressed concerns over the non-implementation of the PM’s announcement regarding tax exemptions on impor­ted items for local consumption.

Pakistan Customs Col­lec­tor Gilgit-Baltistan Shahid Jan told Dawn that 1,774 consignments impor­ted from China through the Khunjerab Pass were cleared at Sost Dry Port up to March. He said Pakis­tan Customs collected Rs10.16 billion in revenue at Sost from these consignments.

“This is a record revenue collection at Sost Dry Port, despite its closure for 70 days last year following a protest sit-in by GB traders, which blocked trade activities between the two countries,” he said.

Trade with Central Asian countries under the Multimodal Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) system through the Khunjerab route has also remained operational.

Ashfaq Ahmed, an app­raising officer at Sost Dry Port, told Dawn electric vehicles, specialised mining and agricultural ma­­chinery, which were pre­­­viously imported throu­­gh Karachi port, are being routed via Khunjerab Pass.

He said exports of Pakis­tani oranges, large quantities of mangoes, cherries, pine nuts (chilgoza), mushrooms, local herbs, rice, tea, herbal medicines and dried apricots to China and Central As­­i­an countries have increa­sed.

Shipments from other countries destined for Central Asia, which were earlier routed through Pakistan via Afghanistan, were also diverted to the Khunjerab route and transported onward via China.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

Newspaper

Jamil Nagri is a Gilgit-Baltistan-based correspondent for Dawn with over a decade of experience in journalism. His reporting and feature writing focus on CPEC, climate change, the environment, and adventure tourism. He can be found on X at @jamilnagri.

Jamil Nagri

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe