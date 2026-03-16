Law enforcers conduct joint operations

RAWALPINDI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), special branch, police and city traffic police conducted a special coordinated search and combing operation across Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The CTD has been assigned to depute its specialised staff for collecting intelligence and important information, while the special branch was directed to deploy its staff to assist the police to conduct search operations in Rawalpindi, Attock, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Kallar Syedan and Kahuta.

Special police teams were constituted to conduct search operations in Rawal, Potohar and Saddar divisions. The search operations started at 11am on Sunday and continued till 5pm.

The police have been directed to conduct strict checking of motorcycles, bicycles, other vehicles and suspicious persons and goods and send a comprehensive report to the CPO office.

Sniffer dogs from the special branch were used to detect any form of explosive substance, and the whereabouts of all those investigated by the police should be verified.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026