CIA and Mossad

THE recent joint operation by the United States and Israel, which targeted the Iranian supreme leader along with Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief and other high-ranking officials, is a stunning display of intelligence power.

To strike with such pinpoint accuracy, the American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israel’s Mossad must have been ‘inside the room’ long before the first flight even took off. This suggests that these agencies are not just monitoring signals from a distance; they have successfully integrated themselves into the very heart of Iran’s most guarded circles.

When foreign intelligence knows the exact timing, the guest list, and the specific buildings of a high-level meeting, it is a haunting reminder that there are no longer any closed doors. The sheer smoothness of the entire mission shows beyond doubt how deep these agencies have penetrated.

Muhammad Abdullah

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026