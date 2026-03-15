E-Paper | March 15, 2026

CIA and Mossad

From the Newspaper Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 08:29am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THE recent joint operation by the United States and Israel, which targeted the Iranian supreme leader along with Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief and other high-ranking officials, is a stunning display of intelligence power.

To strike with such pinpoint accuracy, the American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israel’s Mossad must have been ‘inside the room’ long before the first flight even took off. This suggests that these agencies are not just monitoring signals from a distance; they have successfully integrated themselves into the very heart of Iran’s most guarded circles.

When foreign intelligence knows the exact timing, the guest list, and the specific buildings of a high-level meeting, it is a haunting reminder that there are no longer any closed doors. The sheer smoothness of the entire mission shows beyond doubt how deep these agencies have penetrated.

Muhammad Abdullah
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Fragile gains at risk
14 Mar, 2026

Fragile gains at risk

PAKISTAN is confronting an external shock stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran that few of the other affected...
Kidney disease
14 Mar, 2026

Kidney disease

ON World Kidney Day this past Thursday, the Pakistan Medical Association raised the alarm on Pakistan’s...
Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe