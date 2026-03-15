E-Paper | March 15, 2026

Harry and Meghan attack ‘deranged’ new book

Reuters Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 07:50am
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LONDON: A new biography about Prince Harry which says Queen Camilla had allegedly remarked he had been brainwashed by his wife Meghan was described by his spokesperson on Saturday as a “deranged conspiracy”.

Harry and Meghan have been estranged from the British royal family since stepping away from official duties in 2020 and moving to California, but continue to attract huge interest both in Britain and abroad.

In extracts from his new book published in the Times newspaper, author Tom Bower, who has written a number of biographies about the royals, said the couple began feuding with the other royals shortly after their glittering 2018 wedding.

The couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are now barely on speaking terms with the other royals and Harry has rarely seen his father King Charles in recent years. Bower wrote that Harry’s elder brother William and his wife Kate were alarmed by Meghan’s impact on him and regarded her as a threat.

“Meghans brainwashed Harry,” Camilla, the prince’s stepmother, told a friend, according to the author.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026

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