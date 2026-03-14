E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Four held after arson attack on synagogue in Rotterdam

Reuters Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:35am
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AMSTERDAM: Dutch police on Friday said four men were arrested after an arson attack on a synagogue in the centre of Rotterdam, in the latest incident of suspected antisemitic violence since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. No one was injured as a result of the fire, which was caused by an explosion around 3:40 a.m. (0240 GMT), Rotterdam police said. Police said surveillance had immediately been increased at other synagogues across the city.

The four men were held after police stopped a car that was driving suspiciously near another synagogue, with the description of the driver matching one of the perpetrators of the earlier attack. It was unclear if the four suspects, aged 17 to 19, had plans for attacks on other synagogues.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

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