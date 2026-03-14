E-Paper | March 14, 2026

New Nepal govt faces same old challenges

AFP Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:35am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah is set to become the next prime minister after his centrist Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) won a commanding majority in parliamentary elections.

His meteoric rise, propelled by anti-establishment sentiment and youth anger over corruption, marks one of the most dramatic shifts in Nepal’s political landscape in decades.

The high-stakes March 5 election came six months after deadly protests that toppled the government, in which 77 people were killed.

Just 35, Shah rose from mayor of the capital Kathmandu to defeat veteran four-time prime minister KP Sharma Oli in his own constituency.

But the new government now faces the far harder task of fixing the Himalayan nation’s ailing economy.

Keeping promises

Shah faces the difficult transition from disruptive political outsider to governing leader.

“A serious challenge for the RSP is implementing the promises it has made in its manifesto, given the country’s limited resources, infrastructure, and policy capacity,” political analyst Krishna Khanal said.

“Now the party cannot blame anyone, because it has a majority government. From the day it forms the government, it must go into action.”

BMI analysts, of Fitch Solutions, said the new ruling party “with limited legislative and administrative experience, must navigate deep structural constraints”.

“Shah’s ability to maintain internal cohesion, manage external economic pressures and deliver early wins will help to sustain public confidence,” it added.

“Otherwise, Nepal’s rare short-term political stability will give way to renewed frustration as the gap between political expectation and governing capabilities becomes more apparent.”

Economy

The RSP’s economic plans are ambitious. It aims to create 1.2 million jobs and more than double per capita income to $3,000 within the next five years, while curbing outflows of Nepalis seeking work abroad.

The equivalent of a third of Nepal’s GDP comes from remittances, including from significant numbers of workers in Gulf nations.

They are impacted by the Middle East war, which has also hit landlocked Nepal’s fuel supplies.

Economist Chandra Mani Adhikari said political stability “will raise the morale of foreign investors”, but warned the financial situation may be worse for the new government than the old.

“The resource gap is the same, or has shrunk, and that presents a challenge,” Adhikari said.

Justice and corruption

No one has been held accountable for the 77 people killed during the violence last year.

The interim government will hand over a report into the killing to the new authorities, and analysts warn that failure to deliver meaningful change could quickly erode goodwill.

Aaditya Rawal, shot in the leg during the protests, wants action taken against “those who misused their power and killed innocent people” during the unrest.

“This will give justice to the families who lost their children,” Rawal said.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Chinese diplomacy
14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Fragile gains at risk
14 Mar, 2026

Fragile gains at risk

PAKISTAN is confronting an external shock stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran that few of the other affected...
Kidney disease
14 Mar, 2026

Kidney disease

ON World Kidney Day this past Thursday, the Pakistan Medical Association raised the alarm on Pakistan’s...
Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Dawn News English
Subscribe