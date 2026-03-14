E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Mysterious steel cylinder disrupts traffic in Japan

AFP Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:35am
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TOKYO: Japanese authorities started investigations on Friday after a large steel cylinder suddenly emerged from the ground during sewer construction work in Osaka this week and rose to the height of a four-storey building.

A city official said they had received a report on Wednesday that the object, a steel casing used for soil retention, was “jutting out of the ground” near highways in Osaka.

“It was not there the previous day,” he said.

The incident comes after a massive sinkhole near Tokyo that swallowed a truck and its driver appeared last year, highlighting the risk posed by Japan’s aging infrastructure.

The cylinder with a diameter of around 3.5 metres rose 13 metres into the air, but had sunk to a height of around 1.6 metres by Friday morning after workers rushed to pour water inside to help submerge it.

Two roads in the vicinity, both of which lead to city centre districts, have been closed to traffic since Wednesday, causing congestion.

But one reopened on Friday afternoon and the other will be opened “soon”, with officials considering cutting off the remaining portion of the cylinder.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

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