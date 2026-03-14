E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Man arrested in Iran for running Starlink network

AFP Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:35am
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TEHRAN: Iranian authorities arrested a man accused of leading a network that sold access to the internet via Starlink terminals, a technology that is banned in Iran, the ISNA news agency reported on Friday.

To get around restrictions, some Iranians have turned to Starlink terminals from the US company SpaceX, which connect to the internet via satellites.

Doing so is a criminal offence in Iran punishable with prison time.

“A 37-year-old man, who had put in place a network in several provinces of the country to sell access to the unrestricted internet via Starlink, has been arrested” in Shiraz, ISNA reported, citing a deputy police commander for Fars province.

It did not say when the arrest took place.

Iranians were previously placed under an 18-day internet blackout in January, the longest so far, amid anti-government protests during which thousands were killed.

At the time, the authorities managed to disrupt the operation of Starlink terminals.

Under Iranian law, people found guilty of “the use, transportation, purchase or sale of electronic internet communication devices such as Starlink” used to access banned content can be jailed for up to two years in prison.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

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