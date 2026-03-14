Opinion: Finding balance between fear and love

The sacred month of Ramazan is now in its final days. Somehow, this is the time when many of us start feeling more aware of our actions. There is a stronger urge to come closer to God Almighty and to seek His blessings.

So we try to make better use of these remaining days by praying regularly, performing the voluntary prayers, giving more charity, etc. These actions are not just routine. For many of us, they come from a deeper feeling growing inside the heart. Yes, out of our faith, which keeps growing in the heart.

Faith is a very personal experience. Not everyone feels or understands it in the same way. Some people connect with faith through fear, while others connect with it through love and fervour. Both feelings are part of human nature. But this raises an interesting question: what is the difference between the two and why do people experience faith so differently?

Fear-based faith

Fear arises from realising the consequences, and fear-based faith usually develops from childhood teachings, social environment or the way religion was explained to a child. This understanding makes children believe that faith is connected to punishment and guilt, so they constant worry about making mistakes. So worship may feel like an obligation rather than a peaceful moment of connection with God Almighty.

But at the same time, fear helps discipline behaviour. It reminds a person to avoid bad or harmful actions. However, if fear becomes the ‘only’ emotional foundation of faith, it can slowly create anxiety. Faith should guide life, not make life feel emotionally heavy all the time.

Love-based faith

In this, one feels more gratitude while praying. Worship gives a more comforting feel and one is involved in a silent, soothing conversation with the Lord. So basically, it is not about ignoring responsibility, but about understanding faith as a close relationship with meaning and inner peace.

Love-based faith does not mean that a person will ignore discipline or moral responsibility. It simply means that obedience comes from understanding, appreciation and devotion rather than fear alone.

When people make mistakes, the feeling is often different, depending on how faith is understood. In fear-based thinking, mistakes can sometimes feel unforgivable and therefore bring shame or fear of punishment. Contrary to this, faith out of love and devotion makes people take mistakes as lessons to learn from, grow and then move forward instead of staying stuck in guilt and remorse.

Faith is not only about worship and controlling behaviour. It also helps shape how a person thinks, treats others and how they live their life. Many young people are trying to understand their purpose and their place in the world and this is where faith helps build strong morals, discipline and a well-balanced life.

Faith is very personal to each one of us and therefore, we all experience spirituality differently. There is no single way that fits everyone. So spiritual maturity is not about choosing fear or love separately, but having the right balance between the two.

Published in Dawn, Young World, March 14th, 2026