FIA arrests six for trafficking during crackdown in south Punjab

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone claims to have arrested six suspects involved in human smuggling, illegally deducting funds from welfare beneficiaries and corruption in separate operations in Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Multan.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the Anti-Human Smuggling Circle in Dera Ghazi Khan arrested a proclaimed offender involved in human smuggling during a raid in Jampur. The suspect, Shehzad Akhtar, was wanted in case of getting Rs700,000 from a complainant after promising to arrange a job visa for Qatar for the complainant’s brother but failed to fulfil the commitment.

In a separate operation, the FIA Anti-Human Smuggling Circle in Bahawalpur arrested suspect Muhammad Imran Zafar. The suspect allegedly defrauded a complainant of Rs460,000 by promising to arrange a Qatar employment visa, but did not deliver on the promise.

Meanwhile, FIA Bahawalpur Circle conducted a raid against individuals involved in illegally deducting money from beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

During the operation, suspect Javed Iqbal was arrested red-handed in Bahawalpur while distributing payments under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme through a mobile phone while allegedly deducting Rs1,000 to Rs2,000 as commission from each transaction. Authorities recovered CNICs of six affected women, Rs53,550 in illegally deducted cash, a mobile phone, a transaction register, and an HBL Connect device from the spot. The suspect has been taken into custody and a formal investigation has been initiated.

The FIA spokesperson said that the crackdown against human traffickers, fraudsters and those exploiting welfare beneficiaries would continue across the region.

Separately, FIA Multan Zone spokesperson said that the Anti-Human Smuggling Circle in Dera Ghazi Khan arrested suspect Ghulam Mustafa in a human smuggling case in an operation. The suspect had allegedly defrauded a complainant by promising a job visa for Saudi Arabia and received Rs620,000, but failed to fulfill his commitment.

In another operation, FIA arrested Sher Ali from Rajanpur in connection with two human smuggling cases. In one case, the suspect allegedly forcibly obtained Rs400,000 from complainant Mushtaq Ahmed of Rajanpur. In the other case, Sher Ali allegedly received Rs400,000 from complainant Haji Muhammad Ashraf after promising to arrange a Saudi Arabia employment visa but failed to deliver on the promise.

FIA officials said further investigation into both suspects was underway.

In another major action, the FIA Multan Circle conducted a ‘trap raid’ under the supervision of FIA Multan deputy director and Magistrate Chaudhry Tariq Ali.

During the raid, suspect Ghulam Nazik, a lineman of Mepco, was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a Rs30,000 bribe from a complainant in exchange for changing an electricity meter and settling a detection bill.

The accused failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the recovered amount. He was subsequently arrested and an investigation had been initiated.

The FIA spokesperson said operations against human traffickers and corrupt officials would continue across the region.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026