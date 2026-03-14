Three e-bus shelters damaged by unknown miscreants

GUJRAT: Unidentified miscreants have damaged at least three newly-built shelters meantfor the passengers of green electric bus service in various parts of the district.

The local administration have lodged separate cases against the unidentified miscreants in as many police stations of the district for causing damage to the public infrastructure.

Though the echo-friendly e-bus service is yet to be launched in Gujrat, on at least four different routes, the transport department, with the help of local authorities, has built around 100 shelters for the prospective passengers.

Official sources say that in the latest incidents, two shelters, one built along Bhimbher (Kashmir) Road near Malhu Khokhar village, and the other along Gujrat-Jallalpur Jattan road, have been damaged by unidentified miscreants.

A few days ago, they say, some miscreants had also vandalised a portrait of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, that was displayed at a shelter near GTS Chowk.

They say that cases have been registered against the unidentified miscreants at Gujrat Saddar, Jalalpur Jattan Saddar and Daulat Nagar police stations of the district under Section 440 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the report of District Council Enforcement Inspector Shah Noor Geelani.

The sources say that police have detained a suspect in connection with these incidents and further investigation is underway.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026