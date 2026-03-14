Boy seriously injured in quarrel with classmates

SUKKUR: A Class-X student received a life-threatening cut on his throat during a brawl with his classmates over sharing of textbooks, officials at the A-Section police of Sukkur said on Friday.

They said that a group of students gathered at the Launch Morr (turning) spot while arguing over sharing their textbooks.

They said that one of them, Hassam Mughal, got furious over not being obliged by his classmate, Abdul Basit Sheikh.

According to the police, Mughal called out his relatives and they started beating up Sheikh. During the brawl, Sheikh received a deep cut on his throat.

The police claimed that a sharp-edged object was used by Mughal to inflict the wound.

Soon after the incident, Sheikh was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. His condition was stated to be serious.

The attackers managed to escape from the site, the police said.

Meanwhile, Sheikh’s family and relatives accompanying him at the hospital strongly criticised the hospital management and doctors for not providing him timely treatment. They claimed that Sheikh was kept in the hospital for more than eight hours without timely and proper treatment. Finally, they added, the hospital administration advised them to take the patient to some major hospital in Karachi.

The patient’s father, Sanaullah Sheikh, also criticised police for failing to arrest any of the attackers or registering his case.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026