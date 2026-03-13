Gunman dies after attack on Michigan synagogue

DETROIT: An unidentified shooter was killed on Thursday after exchanging gunfire with security in an attack on a synagogue in the outskirts of Detroit, Michigan, police said.

Police said the gunman was dead following the attack on the Temple Isra­el synagogue in West Bloomfield.

Law enforcement officers flooded the area soon after the incident.

“At least one individual came to the temple,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters. “Security saw him, engaged him in gunfire.”

“Nobody at the moment has been confirmed to be hurt except potentially the shooter,” Bouchard said.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026