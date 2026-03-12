E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Israel drops indictment of five soldiers accused of sexually assaulting Palestinian detainee

AFP Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 02:04am
Israeli soldiers take part in an operation in the occupied West Bank. — Reuters
Israeli soldiers take part in an operation in the occupied West Bank. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Israeli military said on Thursday that it had dropped charges against five soldiers accused of sexually abusing a Palestinian detainee at the high-security Sde Teiman prison, a case that had sparked widespread outrage.

“In light of significant developments since the filing of the indictment in the Sde Teiman case, the military advocate general decided today to order the cancellation of the indictment against the five defendants,” the military said.

In February 2025, the military announced that five reservists had been charged over the alleged abuse of a Palestinian detainee in July 2024 at the Sde Teiman detention centre near the Gaza Strip.

At the time, the army said the soldiers were accused of “acting against the detainee with severe violence, including stabbing the detainee’s buttocks with a sharp object, which had penetrated near the detainee’s rectum”.

A video of the soldiers sexually assaulting the Palestinian detainee had also surfaced.

Explaining the decision to drop the charges, the military said “procedural difficulties regarding the transfer of information” by Israeli police had “undermined the defendants’ right to a fair trial”.

Another factor cited was that the detainee had been returned to Gaza and was therefore unable to testify in the case.

The military said army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir had called on personnel “to draw lessons” from the case to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The case also involved the military advocate general, who resigned following suspicions that a video of the Sde Teiman incident had been leaked.

In her resignation letter, published in November 2025 by the media, the former military advocate general acknowledged that her office had distributed the video to the media.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the decision.

“It is unacceptable that it took so long to close a case that was conducted in a criminal manner against IDF fighters who are confronting the worst of our enemies,” he said in a statement. “The State of Israel must pursue its enemies, not its heroic fighters.”

The Sde Teiman detention centre was created to hold detainees from Gaza early in Israel’s onslaught in the Strip in 2023.

Rights groups frequently accuse the Israeli prison authorities of mistreating Palestinian detainees.

World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe