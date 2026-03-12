Dams body reviews land acquisition, resettlement issues

GILGIT: The Imple­m­e­ntation Committee on Diamer-Bhasha and Moh­mand dams met to discuss matters relating to land acquisition and resettlement for the Diamer Bhasha Dam project.

The committee, constituted by the Supreme Court in July 2018 for timely completion of the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams, has been holding meetings at regular intervals. The eighth meeting was presided over by the committee chairman and Wapda chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed.

At the meeting, the Dia­mer-Astore commissioner briefed the committee on compliance with decisions taken during the previous meeting and issues relating to compensation for af­­fectees, particularly the ‘missing and double chul­­ha (household) package’.

Later, Wapda (land ac­­q­uisition and resettlement) GM apprised the committee of issues relating to leftover land, mutation of land, Ginni Pozzolan, the Tangir hydropower Pro­j­ect and a boundary dispute along the right bank of the River Indus.

Progress on the ‘2025 Agreement’ reached bet­w­­­een the federal governm­ent and the Diamer Ulema Committee was also discussed. The chairman called for Diamer-Bhasha Dam project’s timely completion.

He claimed Wapda was committed to implementing the ‘2025 Agreement’ in letter and spirit, but local communities must help ensure the smooth execution of the project.

He urged the GB administration to help fast-track land acquisition and related processes.

He urged representatives of the Haqooq Do Dam Banao Committee to educate people about the long-term benefits of the project.

