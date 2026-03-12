E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Dams body reviews land acquisition, resettlement issues

Jamil Nagri Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 08:48am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

GILGIT: The Imple­m­e­ntation Committee on Diamer-Bhasha and Moh­mand dams met to discuss matters relating to land acquisition and resettlement for the Diamer Bhasha Dam project.

The committee, constituted by the Supreme Court in July 2018 for timely completion of the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams, has been holding meetings at regular intervals. The eighth meeting was presided over by the committee chairman and Wapda chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed.

At the meeting, the Dia­mer-Astore commissioner briefed the committee on compliance with decisions taken during the previous meeting and issues relating to compensation for af­­fectees, particularly the ‘missing and double chul­­ha (household) package’.

Later, Wapda (land ac­­q­uisition and resettlement) GM apprised the committee of issues relating to leftover land, mutation of land, Ginni Pozzolan, the Tangir hydropower Pro­j­ect and a boundary dispute along the right bank of the River Indus.

Progress on the ‘2025 Agreement’ reached bet­w­­­een the federal governm­ent and the Diamer Ulema Committee was also discussed. The chairman called for Diamer-Bhasha Dam project’s timely completion.

He claimed Wapda was committed to implementing the ‘2025 Agreement’ in letter and spirit, but local communities must help ensure the smooth execution of the project.

He urged the GB administration to help fast-track land acquisition and related processes.

He urged representatives of the Haqooq Do Dam Banao Committee to educate people about the long-term benefits of the project.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

Pakistan

Jamil Nagri is a Gilgit-Baltistan-based correspondent for Dawn with over a decade of experience in journalism. His reporting and feature writing focus on CPEC, climate change, the environment, and adventure tourism. He can be found on X at @jamilnagri.

Jamil Nagri

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

ERASING previously defined ‘red lines’, the brutal US-Israeli war on Iran has brought regional states face to...
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe