Diamer-Bhasha dam termed crucial for water, food security

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 14, 2024 Updated September 14, 2024 11:24am

ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has directed all relevant departments to prioritise the completion of the Diamer-Bhasha dam project and avoid further delays to ensure Pakistan’s water and food security.

The minister chaired a review meeting on the progress of the Diamer-Bhasha dam project. The secretary of planning, Wapda chairman, and senior officials from relevant departments attended the meeting.

An official announcement said that Diamer-Bhasha dam is a crucial project for the country’s water and food security and must be completed expeditiously in the national interest. The minister said that until 2018, the estimated construction cost of the dam was Rs479bn, and Rs120bn had already been spent on land acquisition.

However, the project cost has increased significantly due to delays and unnecessary postponements during the previous government. The minister said that in 2020, construction was hastily started without proper financing, which further compounded the problems.

He suggested that the dam and power projects be separated and the financing of the power project be obtained from the private sector. He further said that even after six years, the revised PC-1 of the project still needs to be prepared.

He also said that in the future, projects will be completed under the public-private partnership to avoid delays in funding and completion. Diamer-Bhasha dam will provide storage of 6.4 million acres feet of water, which is important for the country’s agriculture and industry. Mr Iqbal emphasised that engineering and hydrology students from universities should be involved in dam construction so that they can benefit from this national project.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2024

