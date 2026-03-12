E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Member of Iran women’s football team changes mind on asylum

Members of Iran’s women football team arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport after taking part in the Asian Cup in Australia.—AFP
SYDNEY: An Iranian women’s football team member who sought sanctuary in Australia has changed her mind after speaking with teammates, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said on Wednesday.

Seven members of Iran’s visiting women’s football team had claimed asylum in Australia after they were branded “traitors” at home over a pre-match protest.

One player and one support member sought sanctuary before the side flew out of Sydney to Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday evening in emotional scenes, joining five other athletes who had already claimed asylum.

Burke said in parliament on Wednesday that he had since been advised one of the group “had spoken to some of the team mates that left and changed their mind”.

“She had been advised by her team mates and encouraged to contact the Iranian embassy,” he said.

“As a result of that it meant the Iranian embassy now knew the location of where everybody was.” The remaining players have been moved from a safe house to another location, he said.

The travelling squad arrived in Malaysia on Wednesday morning after flying out from Sydney, photos at Kuala Lumpur International Airport showed. There were fears male minders travelling with the team might try to prevent other women seeking asylum.

Burke said each player was separated from the squad at Sydney Airport and given time to mull the offer in private. Australian officials had “made sure this was her decision” he said, referring to the Iran team member who had changed her mind.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

