PA speaker, secretariat too opt for austerity regime

LAHORE: In a move to tackle economic challenges, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has officially renounced his entire salary, official petrol quota, and all government perks for a massive new austerity regime.

Following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Assembly Secretariat issued a notification on Wednesday that the salaries and allowances of all MPAs will be slashed by 25 per cent for the next two months. This financial tightening extends heavily to the government’s motor pool; 70pc of official vehicles have been grounded, leaving only 30pc for essential duties, while the use of protocol squads has been strictly banned. To further curb utility costs, the secretariat aims to cut electricity consumption by 70pc by ordering all non-essential lights and appliances to be switched off.

Operations are also shifting to a “daylight-first” model. All assembly sessions and standing committee meetings are now scheduled to take place before sunset to maximise the use of natural light. When meetings are unavoidable, committees are directed to move to virtual or online platforms to save on travel and hosting costs.

Furthermore, the secretariat is transitioning to a completely paperless working environment, putting an end to heavy stationery expenditures.

The workforce is seeing a shift as well, with 80pc of the staff ordered to perform their duties virtually from home. While these employees must remain reachable on one hour’s notice, they will no longer receive honorariums or session allowances. The physical offices will remain closed on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, operating only during active assembly sessions. Office hours have been adjusted to 9am to 3pm for Ramazan, returning to a 5pm close thereafter.

A total ban has been placed on official dinners and Iftar parties, with exceptions made only for foreign delegations. All new procurement has been halted, and the moratorium on purchasing new vehicles has been extended until at least June 2026.

These measures, which may be adjusted during active sessions as needed, represent one of the most aggressive cost-cutting efforts in the assembly’s recent history.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026