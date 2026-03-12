MNAs’ salaries cut by 25pc as NA joins austerity drive

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has implemented comprehensive austerity and fuel conservation measures aimed at ensuring prudent utilisation of public resources, reducing energy consumption, and supporting the government’s national austerity drive.

Under the measures, the salaries of MNAs has been cut by 25 per cent.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, only 20pc of staff will perform their duties in person, while the remaining 80pc will work virtually from home through a rotational roster.

It stated that employees working from home would remain available through telephone, email, WhatsApp, and other communication tools, and would be required to report to the office within one hour’s notice if directed by their reporting officers.

It added that employees working from home would not be entitled to diet allowances or overtime charges, and no employee would be permitted to leave their station without prior approval of the competent authority.

The secretariat further said that a four-day work week would be observed in accordance with the government’s announcement on Monday, except when the National Assembly was in session.

The notification said that as part of broader austerity measures, a 25pc reduction in the salaries and allowances of all members of the National Assembly would be implemented for a period of two months.

Officers of the National Assembly Secretariat in BPS-20 and above (or equivalent), or those drawing a monthly salary of Rs300,000 or more, would forgo two days’ salary as a contribution to the national exchequer.

The secretariat also decided that all types of procurement would remain suspended with immediate effect, except for essential day-to-day requirements, which would be kept at the minimum level.

To further reduce administrative costs, the secretariat said it would adopt a paperless working environment. In addition, foreign visits of parliamentary delegations were also suspended as part of the austerity policy.

Fuel and energy conservation

As part of energy conservation efforts, the secretariat said aimed to achieve a 70pc reduction in electricity consumption by switching off unnecessary lights and minimising the use of electrical appliances.

It said that a 70pc reduction in the utility bills of cafeterias within the secretariat would also be ensured.

Furthermore, sessions of the National Assembly and meetings of parliamentary committees would be scheduled before sunset to conserve electricity.

The secretariat said it would also utilise energy generated through the Green Parliament Project to meet its requirements while minimising reliance on the national grid.

To reduce fuel consumption and operational expenditures, the secretariat decided to ensure a 70pc reduction in official transport usage, with only 30pc of transport facilities remaining operational for essential functions. Consequently, 70pc of official vehicles would remain grounded, it said.

Further, standing committees will be encouraged to meet virtually, enabling members to reduce travel and fuel costs. In addition, the number of meetings would be limited to the bare minimum until the situation normalises.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasised that these measures reflect the secretariat’s commitment to supporting the government’s austerity campaign and ensuring responsible use of public resources during the prevailing economic and regional challenges.

The development comes after the Centre’s announcement of austerity measures to conserve fuel in view of the global fuel crisis triggered by the US-Israel war on Iran.

The federal government on Monday announced a 50pc cut in fuel allowance for official vehicles, with the exemption of operational vehicles such as ambulances and public buses, for the next two months.

Among several other measures, the federal cabinet members also decided to forgo their salaries and allowances for the next two months.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026