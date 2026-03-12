Curfew lifted in Skardu after 11 days

GILGIT: Curfew has been lifted in Skardu after 11 days, internet and mobile services restored while flight operations between Skardu and other cities will resume from Thursday (today).

Curfew was imposed in Skardu and Gilgit after violent protests demonstrations after assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei during U.S. and Israel attacks on Iran.

Over 20 people including three security officials were killed during clashes between protesters and security forces in Skardu and Gilgit.

Addressing a press conference Deputy Commissioner Skardu Hamza Murad said in view of the recent law and order situation in Skardu, curfew was imposed and internet services were suspended, flight operations between Skardu and other cities of Pakistan were stopped and educational institutions were also closed on March 1.

“Keeping in mind the current situation and the difficulties faced by the people, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has decided to lift the curfew in Skardu.”

He said mobile network, Internet services will also be restored from Thursday while Skardu airport has also been opened for flight operations.

Murad Hamza said educational institutions in Skardu will remain close however the decision to open the educational institutions will be made according to GB and federal government’s policy.

However, Section 144 will remain imposed in Skardu district. Under this, all kinds of processions, gatherings and rallies will be banned, while display of weapons will also be strictly prohibited. Checking at the check posts by the law enforcement agencies will continue until the situation returns to normal.

The people of Skardu are requested to abide by the law and fully cooperate with the law enforcement agencies. They warned that strict action will be taken against any kind of violation as per the law. The restrictions may be re-imposed if any untoward incident or violation of the law arises.

However, check posts of police and other forces will remain present at various roads and chowks in Skardu for security purposes.

Deputy Commissioner said shopkeepers in the red zone will also be able to start their business from Thursday.

They have directed the people to fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies. Strict action will be taken against any kind of violation as per the law.

Earlier, Force commander Gilgit-Baltistan Major General Syed Imtiaz Hussain Gillani held special meeting with religious leaders in Skardu.

According to a press release in the meeting overall situation and issues related to law and order in Gilgit-Baltistan following the recent incidents were reviewed in detail.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026