E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Curfew lifted in Gilgit, continues in Skardu

Jamil Nagri Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 08:37am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

GILGIT: Curfew has been lifted in Gilgit city, while it will remain in force in Skardu until further notice.

According to a statement issued by Gilgit-Baltistan police on Wednesday, the curfew in Gilgit was lifted in view of public cooperation. However, security will remain on high alert at selected locations and an effective search strategy has been devised for various parts of the city.

The statement advised citizens to carry their identity cards to avoid any inconvenience.

It added that curfew will continue in Skardu, with the local administration determining the hours in accordance with the prevailing situation.

Police say security to remain on high alert, search strategy in place

The public has been asked to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity to the relevant police control room or helpline 1422.

Earlier, a curfew had been imposed in Gilgit and Skardu for three days from Monday due to the prevailing law and order situation.

Several people were killed and dozens injured, while government and non-government infrastructure, private property and security installations were vandalised during protests that erupted after the martyrdom of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Police said Raban Ali, a resident of Hoper Nagar, was injured during clashes near the UN office on Sunday. He was admitted to the PHQ Hospital in Gilgit in critical condition but passed away on Wednesday.

Curfew remained in place in both cities for three consecutive days, with limited relaxation for movement and emergencies.

Commercial activities, markets, shops and traffic in Gilgit and Skardu remained suspended, while educational institutions were closed.

Residents faced difficulties in movement and in purchasing essential commodities. Public transport also remained suspended during curfew hours, and people largely stayed confined to their homes.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

Pakistan

Jamil Nagri is a Gilgit-Baltistan-based correspondent for Dawn with over a decade of experience in journalism. His reporting and feature writing focus on CPEC, climate change, the environment, and adventure tourism. He can be found on X at @jamilnagri.

Jamil Nagri

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

AS the confrontation between the US-Israel combine and Iran escalates across the Middle East, increasing regional...
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe