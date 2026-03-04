E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Judicial commission to probe GB security situation

Jamil Nagri Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 08:18am
GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan government on Tuesday decided to constitute a judicial commission to investigate the overall security situation in the region.

At least 13 people, including a security official, were killed and over 100 injured, while government and non-government infrastructure, private properties and security installations were vandalised during protests that erupted after the martyrdom of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

According to a press release, the GB government also decided to launch a large-scale de-weaponisation campaign in the region, and relevant institutions have been directed to immediately complete all necessary arrangements in this regard.

In view of the security situation, curfew will remain in force in Gilgit and Skardu until further orders, with limited relaxation allowed for movement and emergencies.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Special Apex Committee was held in Gilgit under the chairmanship of GB caretaker Chief Minister retired Justice Yar Muhammad. Officials submitted reports on the loss of lives and damage to public and private property caused by violence during protests over the past two days.

Participants expressed deep sorrow and regret over what they termed terrorist acts committed by malicious elements among the protesters, which resulted in the loss of precious lives of law enforcement officials and damage to property, including attacks on military posts and camps.

The meeting reviewed overall security and administrative measures in GB and directed all agencies to ensure effective action through mutual coordination.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026

Jamil Nagri is a Gilgit-Baltistan-based correspondent for Dawn with over a decade of experience in journalism. His reporting and feature writing focus on CPEC, climate change, the environment, and adventure tourism. He can be found on X at @jamilnagri.

Jamil Nagri

