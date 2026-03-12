E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Concern voiced over deduction of money from BISP funds

KHYBER: The newly-formed All Khyber Ittehad Committee (AKIC) has expressed reservations about alleged deduction from funds given to deserving women under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Landi Kotal.

Addressing a press conference in Landi Kotal Press Club on Wednesday, AKIC members Khadim Shah, Rehmanullah and Haji Saleh alleged that owners of internet devices in connivance with staff members of BISP were unlawfully deducting Rs500 to Rs1,000 from every woman recipient of the funds.

They said that the matter was brought into the notice of both district administration and the BISP officials but no action was taken against the persons involved in unlawful deduction of money from the accounts of legitimate recipients.

AKIC members said that despite directives of governor about issuance of SIM cards to BISP beneficiaries, officials concerned were dragging their feet on the matter to continue with embezzlement of funds from the accounts of poor and deserving women.

They accused the internet device owners of giving huge amount in bribes to both district administration and BISP officials to cover up their misdoings.

They demanded of BISP higher authorities to investigate unlawful deduction of amount along with immediate issuance of SIM cards to all registered recipients.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

