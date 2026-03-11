Walker calls time on England career

LONDON: Kyle Walker hung up his England boots on Tuesday, four matches shy of a landmark 100 caps, bringing the curtain down on a 14-year international career that saw him twice finish as a European Championship runner-up.

The 35-year-old right back announced his retirement from international football three months ahead of the World Cup, ending a journey that began with his debut in 2011 and included five major tournaments with the Three Lions.

The former Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur defender last pulled on an England shirt in a friendly against Senegal in June and was notably absent from recent squads for World Cup qualifiers despite playing 27 Premier League games for Burnley this season.

“After more than a decade representing my country, I have decided to retire from international football. Playing for England has always been the biggest honour of my career and something I will always be proud of,” Walker wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you to every team-mate, coach, manager, the 12th man, and everyone behind the scenes who has been part of the journey.

“Every roar from the fans pushed the team along and Im looking forward to joining them to support the lads in the World Cup.

“The memories in an England shirt will stay with me forever.”

