Padel to feature at Asian Games

AFP Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 07:41am
TOKYO: The racquet sport of padel has hailed “a significant moment” in its rapid growth after being included as a medal event at the Asian Games in Japan this year.

Carlos Alcaraz, Cristiano Ronaldo and Max Verstappen are all big fans of the game, which is a mixture of tennis and squash and has exploded in popularity in recent years.

The Asian Games take place every four years and the Covid-delayed edition in China in 2023 had about 12,000 athletes, more competitors than the Olympics.

Luigi Carraro, president of the Lausanne-based International Padel Federation (FIP), said: “This is a significant moment for our sport.

“The Asian Games represent one of the most important multi-sport events in the world, and the confirmation of padel as a medal sport reflects both the rapid development of the sport across Asia and its growing global impact.”

Padel is typically played as doubles and takes place within an enclosed space that resembles a tennis court.

In a statement late last week, the Olympic Council of Asia said that teqball — which combines football and table tennis — will also feature as a medal event at the Games in Nagoya and Aichi.

The Games run from Sept 19 to Oct 4.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

