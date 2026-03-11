E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Russian strikes kill four, wound 16 in Ukraine

AFP Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 07:21am
KYIV: Russian strikes killed four people and wounded more than a dozen others in the embattled eastern Ukrainian town of Sloviansk, the regional authorities announced on Tuesday.

The Kremlin’s forces are grinding towards the industrial hub in the Donetsk region, where Russia has concentrated its firepower since invading in February 2022.

“At least four people have been killed and 16 wounded,” the regional governor wrote on social media, adding that a 14-year-old girl was among those hurt. Prosecutors posted images showing burnt-out vehicles and a Soviet-era residential buil­ding gutted in the strikes. The head of the city said Russia had struck with three guided aerial bombs.

There was no comment from Moscow, which claims its forces do not target civilians. It says the Donetsk region is part of Russia despite not having full control over it.

Moscow’s deportation and forcible transfer of thousands of children from Ukraine to Russia amounts to a crime against humanity, a United Nations team of investigators said on Tuesday.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

