Miryan residents ‘feel insecure’ amid rising crimes

Our Correspondent Published March 11, 2026
BANNU: Expressing serious concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Miryan tehsil, Mayor Pir Kamal Shah has said that citizens are increasingly feeling insecure due to a surge in criminal activities across Bannu, particularly in Miryan and its surrounding areas.

Speaking during a special media briefing, the mayor said incidents of kidnapping, killings and other crimes were steadily increasing. He alleged that armed individuals had set up checkpoints at various locations, undermining peace in the area.

He said that under such circumstances survival of ordinary citizens had become extremely difficult and people no longer felt safe within their own communities.

The mayor further stated that even citizens who possessed licensed weapons for self-defense were facing action and arrests, while effective measures against criminal elements were lacking.

Pir Kamal Shah also alleged that the situation had worsened after the appointment of a junior officer as SHO at Miryan police station. He said the current SHO, Nambyaz Khan, recently promoted to the rank of ASI, has failed to effectively handle the complex security challenges in the area.

He claimed that armed individuals had allegedly established hideouts at a short distance behind the police station, but police authorities had turned a blind eye to the situation, creating serious anxiety among residents.

The mayor also alleged that drug trafficking in Miryanm, which had previously been brought largely under control, had seen a noticeable surge since the appointment of the current SHO.

Pir Kamal Shah urged senior authorities, particularly the district administration and senior police officials, to take immediate notice of the worsening law and order situation in Miryan.

He warned if the situation did not improve soon, otherwise people would be compelled to take to streets.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

