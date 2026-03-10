E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Timely completion of Jabba Dam ordered

PESHAWAR: The commissioner of Peshawar division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, on Monday directed the district administration of Khyber and other authorities concerned to resolve issues hindering progress on the under-construction Jabba Dam project and address concerns of affected people.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on development projects in Khyber tribal district, he instructed officials to visit the project area in Jamrud on Tuesday, hold a jirga with the affected people and remove hurdles to dam’s construction.

He also sought a detailed report regarding the discussions with locals and progress on resolving their issues.

The meeting reviewed the status of the Jabba Dam project and discussed challenges including payment of land compensation and timely release of funds. Officials briefed the commissioner on current progress and future course of action regarding the project.

Mr Mehsud said that completion of Jabba Dam would open a new chapter of development in Khyber tribal district by ensuring provision of clean

drinking water and irrigation facilities for agricultural lands, which would help to increase agricultural production and create employment opportunities.

He also directed relevant departments to ensure timely completion of the under-construction

Tehsil Complex in Bara by utilising all available resources and removing any obstacles without delay.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

