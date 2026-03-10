E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Attack on Dera police station repulsed

Our Correspondent Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:02am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police repulsed a terrorist attack on Aba Shaheed police station here on Monday, forcing the attackers to retreat after a brief exchange of fire, officials said.

They said terrorists tried to target the police station; but the personnel on duty responded promptly and effectively, foiling the assault.

Following the incident, district police officer Ziauddin Ahmed and DSP city Malik Abid Iqbal reached the site to assess the security situation and review the response by the police personnel.

Officials said the officers met with the policemen deployed at the station and appreciated their vigilance and professional conduct in responding to the attempted attack.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Ahmed said such attacks could not undermine the morale of the police.

He said the district police would continue to confront terror threats with determination and remain committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens.

The police said the security in the area had been further tightened and efforts were underway to trace the fleeing attackers.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran’s new leader
10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

MOVING to fill a vacuum created by the brutal assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Assembly of Experts...
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Dawn News English
Subscribe