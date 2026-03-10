Attack on Dera police station repulsed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police repulsed a terrorist attack on Aba Shaheed police station here on Monday, forcing the attackers to retreat after a brief exchange of fire, officials said.

They said terrorists tried to target the police station; but the personnel on duty responded promptly and effectively, foiling the assault.

Following the incident, district police officer Ziauddin Ahmed and DSP city Malik Abid Iqbal reached the site to assess the security situation and review the response by the police personnel.

Officials said the officers met with the policemen deployed at the station and appreciated their vigilance and professional conduct in responding to the attempted attack.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Ahmed said such attacks could not undermine the morale of the police.

He said the district police would continue to confront terror threats with determination and remain committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens.

The police said the security in the area had been further tightened and efforts were underway to trace the fleeing attackers.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026