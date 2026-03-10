TMAs to get 75pc of revenue share over land use

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved an amendment to the revenue-sharing formula for the income collected under the Land Use and Building Control Authority.

Under the revised formula, 75 per cent of the net revenue will be allocated to the relevant tehsil municipal administrations (TMAs) and urban area development authorities (UADAs) as service charges.

According to an official notification issued by the local government, elections and rural development department on Monday, the decision was taken in light of resolutions passed during the fifth meeting of the Provincial Land Use and Building Control Council, held on September 11, 2025.

The notification states that all revenue collected under different heads of the authority will first be deposited into a designated account of the authority.

For this purpose, a specific account has been established at the Bank of Khyber, Civil Secretariat Branch in Peshawar.

Officials explained that TMAs and UADAs provide administrative and operational support at the local level for the enforcement of land use and building control regulations.

These institutions have also been granted powers to assist in implementing relevant laws.

In recognition of their services and use of local resources, 75 per cent of the net revenue collected by the authority will be paid to the respective TMAs and UADAs as service charges.

The notification further stated that the measure aims to strengthen the implementation of land use and building control laws and improve coordination with local government institutions.

The government clarified that the notification has taken immediate effect and will remain in force until any further amendment or revocation is issued by the competent authority.

