Petroleum price hike unlikely to affect Ring Road construction

RAWALPINDI: The recent petroleum crisis will not affect the construction work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road (R3) project, as work is in full swing.

Talking to Dawn, Rawalpindi Ring Road Project Deputy Project Director Ashfaq Sulheri said there was no shortage of construction material as enough stock was available to carry out the work till Eidul Fitr.

He said the transport of construction material had not been affected by the recent surge in petroleum prices and that the project would be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

“Yes, the recent surge in petroleum prices may affect the cost of the project, but the situation will be assessed at the end of the current month,” he said.

Meanwhile, a meeting regarding the ongoing and upcoming projects of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) was held with Commissioner Abdul Aamer Khattak in the chair.

During the meeting, RDA officials gave detailed presentations on various development initiatives, including the Rawalpindi Ring Road Economic Zones, the Nullah Leh project, rehabilitation of the slip road at Faizabad Interchange, construction of a multi-storey commercial building on Rashid Minhas Shaheed Road, improvement of Al-Hannan Masjid Road, and other ongoing development projects of the authority.

During the briefing, special emphasis was placed on the development of Rawalpindi Ring Road Economic Zones. The project envisages the establishment of logistics and education centres, a health city, a dry port, business centres, industrial zones, transport terminals, wholesale markets, amusement parks and residential communities along both sides of the ring road.

The commissioner said the project was expected to significantly boost regional economic activity, create employment opportunities and enhance public facilities. It was informed that efforts were being made to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe.

The Rawalpindi commissioner appreciated the progress and said the establishment of Special Economic Zones along the ring road would promote growth and modernisation through advanced town planning practices.

He further said the project would help address urban expansion and encroachments through a comprehensive long-term planning framework. He emphasised that the RDA would continue to support the business community and encouraged greater participation of the private sector in development initiatives.

He added that economic challenges could be addressed by promoting private sector investment and increasing exports, assuring that investors would be fully facilitated in the development of Rawalpindi Ring Road Economic Zones.

The Rawalpindi Ring Road Project aims to enhance economic connectivity and improve road transport efficiency in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad while contributing to a cleaner, healthier and safer urban environment.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026