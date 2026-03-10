Precision agriculture key to tackling climate change, say experts

RAWALPINDI: Speakers at a seminar on Monday said precision agriculture is becoming increasingly essential in the face of climate change, as it integrates digital tools, sensors, satellite data and analytics to optimise farm management.

They noted that these technologies can help farmers reduce input costs, improve resource efficiency and achieve sustainable crop production.

The international seminar on “Climate-Smart Irrigation and Precision Agriculture” was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, bringing together researchers, faculty members and students to deliberate on innovative approaches for sustainable water management in agriculture.

The seminar was organised by the Center for Precision Agriculture (C4PA) of the university under the theme “Supplemental Irrigation through Decision Support System in the Face of Climate Change: A Sustainable Approach.”

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamaruz Zaman emphasised the importance of practical and applied research in overcoming Pakistan’s agricultural constraints, particularly in water-scarce regions.

He noted that universities had a critical role in developing innovative technologies that can directly benefit farming communities. He said that student-driven research initiatives can generate innovative and practical solutions for farmers.

Such initiatives not only strengthen academic learning but also contribute significantly to improving agricultural productivity and ensuring food security in the country.

The keynote presentation was delivered by Dr Saad Javed Cheema, an agricultural engineer from the University of Prince Edward Island, Canada.

He highlighted the growing importance of digital irrigation monitoring systems in modern agriculture.

According to him, technologies capable of monitoring evapotranspiration and soil moisture in real time can significantly improve irrigation scheduling, enabling farmers to apply water precisely when crops require it.

Dr Cheema explained that such data-driven irrigation systems help conserve precious water resources while simultaneously enhancing crop productivity and resilience against climate variability.

He said integrating advanced sensing technologies with decision support systems can greatly assist farmers in making informed irrigation decisions.

