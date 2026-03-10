Last gas leak blast survivor also dies

TAXILA: The death toll from the gas leak explosion in Pindigheb town of Attock has risen to six after the last injured survivor also died.

According to family sources, Mohammad Aarib Hussain, who had been battling for his life, died on Sunday. He had been under treatment at the burn centre of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) in Islamabad.

The incident occurred late on Thursday evening in a densely-populated residential locality of Pindigheb in Attock.

A suspected gas leak in a private guest sitting room triggered a powerful explosion, causing the concrete roof of the structure to collapse and trapping several youths beneath the rubble. The six young men aged between 18 and 22 years were present inside the room at the time of the blast.

During the initial phase of the rescue operation, rescuers recovered several victims and shifted them to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Four of the youth were pronounced dead, while two others were critically injured and later referred to hospitals in Rawalpindi before being transferred to the burn centre at Pims.

The injured who died earlier were identified as Mohammad Dilawar, Mohammad Shazal Rizvi, Mohammad Huzaifa Bhatti, Saifullah and Zilhad.

The tragedy has shaken the town, particularly the local chemist community, as two of the deceased belonged to families associated with the pharmaceutical trade.

Mohammad Huzaifa Bhatti was son of Shaukat Mehmood Bhatti, president of the Pindigheb Chemists Union, while Shazal Rizvi was the son of Mohammad Rafiq Khalid, proprietor of a local medical store.

Authorities believe the explosion was caused by a gas leak from a cylinder inside the room; however, officials said a formal inquiry would be conducted to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the tragedy.

