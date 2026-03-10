Role of women in development highlighted

RAWALPINDI:Glowing tributes were paid to late Dr Shamshad Akhtar, former governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, for her contributions in the monetary and social sectors at a ceremony held to celebrate the ‘International Women’s Day’ on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, SBP Chief Manager Rizwan Khalil Shamsi enumerated services of the late governor of State Bank in promoting entrepreneurships engaging women, and participation of rural women in economic activities.

The Women’s Day event was widely attended by female staff of commercial banks and financial institutions, women members of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, female entrepreneurs, business women, non-governmental organisations working for the welfare of women, and university students.

Speakers highlighted the role of women in socio-economic development, and at the same time spoke of barriers in setting up of businesses, and the potential and productivity growth that still needed to be tapped.

Notables among the participants were renowned PTV newscaster Ishrat Saquib, Saima Dastgir of Women Chambers of Commerce, Noureen Ghaffar of RCCI and social worker engaged in polio campaigns, Ms Yasmeen.

Data on Pakistani women released by the Asian Development Bank on International Women’s Day showed that rural women’s participation had risen to 31.7pc in 2024 from 16pc in 1999.

Young women face major obstacles, and only 30pc of women enter the labour force after completing secondary school or higher, compared to 83pc of men, according to the United Nations.

Even among educated women, wage disparities and glass ceilings remain. Over 70pc of women in the public sector of Pakistan are in low-grade positions. This gap is not just unjust – it is economically costly.Women’s paid work improves families well-being and could boost Pakistan’s GDP by 23 to 30pc, the ADB article says.

The challenge is not women’s ability or ambition, but structural barriers that shape whether, where, and on what terms they can work.

The report emphasised the need to build care and mobility systems that make work possible, improve women’s mobility through safe transportation, expand affordable childcare services across urban and rural areas, and ensure that public spaces, training facilities and workplaces meet safety and accessibility standards.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026