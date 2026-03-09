TRAFFIC CONGESTION: The ongoing construction work at the Park Road underpass has led to a significant dete-rioration in traffic conditions across all the connecting routes, resulting in extended commute times lasting up to two hours. Despite the announcement of a traffic management plan, its implementation has been largely ineffective. Daily traffic congestion during peak hours on the Expressway affects both tracks despite its designation as a signal-free corridor. The primary contributing factor appears to be the presence of the checkpost, which extends travel times from an estimated 20 minutes to approximately one hour. The relevant authorities should come up with an improved strategy to enhance commuting convenience of the people.

Shaheryar Hassan

Islamabad

NON-RESIDENT INDIANS: This is with reference to the report ‘Indian rocket loses control after lift-off in fresh blow to country’s space agency’ (Jan 12). Perhaps the Indian government should bring all its technical manpower back from the United States and Europe where they are literally heading, leading and running key sectors. India needs them more than any other country. There is something not right with so much talent gaining recognition in other countries, but, back home, their rockets keep losing control, their aircraft fail to demonstrate the required skills in air shows, and their military hardware fails in critical times.

Anas A. Khan

Edmonton, Canada

FIRE INCIDENTS: There have been more than a few fire incidents in Karachi in the last few weeks. What is most troubling is the visible absence of effective action from the relevant authorities. Ordinary citizens are losing their liveli-hoods overnight, but no clear accountability or long-term solution is offered. If commercial centres in a city like Karachi are unsafe, what message does this send to the public? The government must urgently investigate these incidents, strengthen safety regulations, and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

Haniah Jawaid

Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026