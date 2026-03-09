E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Protecting the elite

Published March 9, 2026
THIS is with reference to the report “NA passes bill seeking amendments to Elections Act for secrecy of parliamen-tarians’ assets” (Jan 21). In a country of about 250 million people, less than two per cent pay taxes, and a large number of them are government employees.

The privileged classes, including the traders, remain outside the tax net due to their influence and clout. How can an economy improve in such a situation? Despite all efforts, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has failed to collect the targeted tax revenues. Political compulsions of governments, interference in the tax system, and refusal to treat the disease despite correct diagnosis are weakening the national economy.

After a constitutional amendment restricted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from investigating corruption cases involving less than Rs1 billion, the fear and dread that existed in government institutions had already vanished. Now the National Assembly and Senate have passed a law preventing any public disclosure regarding the assets of parliamentarians, raising questions about the dignity and prestige of parliament itself. For accountability and equality, not only parliamentarians, bureaucrats, judges and those in public office, but all responsible individuals in government positions should have their assets publicly disclosed every year.

When the privileged classes are kept outside the scope of accountability, inquiry and taxation, and the powers of account-ability institutions are reduced, it raises serious questions about transparent governance in the country. There is no doubt at all that without good governance, transparency and due accountability, no country can ever develop, or even function properly. Denying this reality is a cause for regret.

At present, Pakistan’s tax system is facing a serious crisis of credibility owing to government policies that prevent modernising the tax system. The reliance on international financial institutions has become a matter of routine simply because we are not ready to reform our conduct.

Tariq Majeed
Hyderabad

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

