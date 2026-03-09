E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Terrorism, doubts, a layered diplomacy

From the Newspaper Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:29am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

MILITARY tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan has evolved beyond episodic frontier clashes into a structural fault- line within the regional order of South Asia. Developments along the Durand Line reflect more than cross-border militancy; they reveal a layered crisis shaped by non-state armed groups, contested sovereignty, and the absence of sustained institutional engagement.

Since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, the resurgence of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has altered the entire internal threat calculus of Islamabad, while Kabul interprets Pakistani military strikes as violations of territorial integrity. In this environment, defensive measures on one side are routinely seen as an offensive spike against the other.

The historical ambiguity surrounding the Durand Line further intensifies mistrust. While Pakistan treats the boundary as settled under international law, successive Afghan governments have questioned its legitimacy. Efforts to fence and regulate crossing points, such as Torkham and Chaman, have repeatedly triggered armed confrontations. In the absence of mutually accepted verification mechanisms and crisis hotlines, even localised incidents risk escalation.

Escalation, naturally, carries substantial strategic costs. More than half of Afghan-istan’s population currently requires humanitarian assistance. On its part, Pakistan faces fiscal strains of its own. A prolonged conflict would only divert resources away from the task of economic stabilisation.

Further, the broader regional context compounds the stakes. China’s connectivity investments under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Central Asian transit ambitions, and Iran’s concerns regarding refugee flows hinge on relative stability. India interprets developments through the lens of strategic rivalry with Pakistan, raising the possibility that bilateral tensions could assume proxy dimensions.

A sustainable response would require institutional layering. Establishing a permanent joint counterterror coordination mechanism with real-time intelligence sharing and agreed verification protocols could reduce miscalculation. Besides, smooth communication channels would help prevent retaliatory spirals. Embedding such engagement within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure would introduce multilateral oversight and continuity. Given its economic leverage and regional investments, China could really facilitate a structured trilateral dialogue.

Also, technical cooperation through the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and United Nations agencies can assist in placing biometric border controls, countering terror financing frameworks, and launching capacity-building initiatives. Depoliticising these technical domains may shift the focus towards measurable outcomes.

The choice confronting both capitals is between unmanaged escalation and institutionalised cooperation. In a fragile regional environment marked by historical mistrust, disciplined diplomacy represents strategic realism. Without structured engagement, the Durand Line risks will continue and it will remain a flashpoint.

Ruqia Khan Nasar
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

AS Sun Tzu, the master Chinese strategist of antiquity put it, “all warfare is based on deception”. Propaganda...
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe