Two terrorists killed in Dera operation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two terrorists were killed during an operation conducted by the security forces in the Gandi Ashiq village of Daraban tehsil here the other day, sources said on Sunday.

They said that an exchange of fire took place between security personnel and terrorists during the operation, resulting in the killing of two terrorists. Weapons and other equipment were also recovered from the terrorists, they said.

The sources added the area had been cordoned off for clearance and investigation.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026